Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,500

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

