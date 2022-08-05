Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO opened at $190.00 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.