DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 207,974 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,249.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Stories

