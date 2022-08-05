Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

FANG stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

