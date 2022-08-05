DigiByte (DGB) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $195.96 million and $18.10 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,546,415,787 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
