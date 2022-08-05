Digitalcoin (DGC) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $99,175.19 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,311,931 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

