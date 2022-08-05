Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $99,068.19 and $125.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.66 or 0.07204278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00159375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00265662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.00701593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00596614 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005760 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,307,436 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

