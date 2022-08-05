DigitalNote Trading Down 47.3% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $574,248.47 and $4.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.00701593 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,139,799 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.