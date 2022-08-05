DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 0.1 %

DISH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 110,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 143,061 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.