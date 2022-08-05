DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Pivotal Research from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.38.

DISH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 96,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

