DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DISH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.38.

DISH remained flat at $19.16 on Thursday. 131,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. DISH Network has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

