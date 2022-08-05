Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 42,911 shares.The stock last traded at $34.13 and had previously closed at $31.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Docebo Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 75.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

