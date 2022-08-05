dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.32

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.32 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 92.10 ($1.13). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 97.40 ($1.19), with a volume of 243,702 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOTD. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 88 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.77. The firm has a market cap of £284.82 million and a PE ratio of 2,365.00.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.