Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Dover worth $48,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dover by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dover by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOV opened at $132.46 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

