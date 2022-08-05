Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

