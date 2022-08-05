Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $33.58. Bank of America now has a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Doximity shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 58,622 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Doximity by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

