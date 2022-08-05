DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.50. DraftKings shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 722,120 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

DraftKings Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.