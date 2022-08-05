DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.50. DraftKings shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 722,120 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.
DraftKings Stock Up 12.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
