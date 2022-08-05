Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$18.75 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.56.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

