DSW Capital’s (DSW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DSW Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £22.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.94. DSW Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.64).

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($19,299.11).

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.