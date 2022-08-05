DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 7,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,675. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

