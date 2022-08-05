Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $942,600.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $912,200.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00.

Duolingo stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

