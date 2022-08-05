DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 186,911 shares of company stock worth $73,686. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

