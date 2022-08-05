Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.87) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €24.74 ($25.51) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €20.92 ($21.57) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($45.44). The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of €23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

