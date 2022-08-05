Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.0816 on Major Exchanges

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $31.23 million and $2.82 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

