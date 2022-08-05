Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

NYSE DT opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

