Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 293.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 77,258 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $450,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 197.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dynatrace by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

