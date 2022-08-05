e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lifted to A- at TheStreet

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

