e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ELF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,205. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $36.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,062,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,233.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock worth $8,529,868 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

