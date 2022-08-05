Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $93.80 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 118,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

