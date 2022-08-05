easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 606 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.43) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($6.00) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.88) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 654 ($8.01).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 406.10 ($4.98) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.04. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 865.80 ($10.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at easyJet

About easyJet

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,190.94). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.