Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 2.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

