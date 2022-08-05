Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVT stock traded up C$3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.53. Economic Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$112.00 and a 1-year high of C$136.00.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.