Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVT stock traded up C$3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.53. Economic Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$112.00 and a 1-year high of C$136.00.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.