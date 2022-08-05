EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 17% Lower This Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $76,417.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.02 or 1.00123804 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00046556 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028438 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.
EDC Blockchain Profile
EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.
EDC Blockchain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
