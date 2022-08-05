Edgeware Trading 23.4% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

