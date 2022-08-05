Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.16

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.16 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($0.96). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.96), with a volume of 73,815 shares trading hands.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.80. The firm has a market cap of £165.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.