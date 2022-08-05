Efinity Token (EFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.98 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and $2.98 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

