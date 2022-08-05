Egerton Capital UK LLP Invests $317.85 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,530,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,854,000. Alcoa makes up about 1.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 1.91% of Alcoa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 150,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,510. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

