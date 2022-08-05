Egerton Capital UK LLP Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,325 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 3.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $668,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $461.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,815. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

