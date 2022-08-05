Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 772,288 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Egerton Capital UK LLP decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 772,288 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for approximately 0.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 2.66% of PVH worth $138,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PVH stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,986. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

