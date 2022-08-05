Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ (ELDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

