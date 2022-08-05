Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Trading 32,661.2% Higher

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 32,661.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.34). Approximately 1,077,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Elegant Hotels Group Trading Up 32,661.2 %

The company has a market cap of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Elegant Hotels Group

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

