Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

NYSE:ELV opened at $474.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.77. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

