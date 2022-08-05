Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Down 1.8 %

ELTK stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -1.75.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

