Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
Emles @Home ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emles @Home ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles @Home ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
