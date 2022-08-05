Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.82 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 156.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

