Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 41,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

