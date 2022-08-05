Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.63) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.24) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.88).

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Endeavour Mining stock traded down GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,684.95 ($20.65). 118,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,708.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,820.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,176 ($26.66). The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,334.78.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

