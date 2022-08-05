Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 6.2%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. 59,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,126,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Enerplus Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

