Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 1,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

