Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $186,113.21

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $186,113.21 and $107,831.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00223442 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00522973 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

